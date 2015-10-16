Philippines' $407 mln dam project attracts two potential bidders

MANILA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, and the consortium of Spain’s Abeinsa Infraestructuras and local contractor Datem Inc IPO-DAT.PS have expressed interest in bidding for a $407-million dam project, which is expected to ensure long term water security in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System launched a fresh bidding round in July for the 18.72 billion pesos ($407 million) contract to design and build the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam project that will be the second water source for the capital.

Only the two groups submitted pre-qualification documents ahead of the Friday deadline, the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Centre said in a statement.

San Miguel and contractor Megawide Construction Corp , both winners of previous PPP infrastructure deals, and Abeinsa were disqualified on technicalities in the first pre-qualification round in May.

The pre-qualified bidders will be announced next month, but the timeline for auction and awarding of the project has yet to be finalised, the PPP Centre said.

Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government has so far awarded 10 infrastructure projects worth $4.2 billion, while 41 more projects worth $18.9 billion are in the pipeline.

The Philippines, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, needs $127 billion in infrastructure investments from 2010 to 2020, according to a study by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank released in 2010. ($1 = 46.0200 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)