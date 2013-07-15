FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine state pension fund eyes resumption of overseas investments
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 15, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Philippine state pension fund eyes resumption of overseas investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ biggest state pension fund, absent from overseas markets the past two years, may re-enter them next year with a $300 million-$400 million investment given some signs the global economy is improving, its president said on Monday.

“A time has come for us to reconsider and deploy a portion of our assets externally, which would help dampen the volatility in our portfolio,” Robert Vergara, president of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), told reporters.

“We are very careful about this... the earliest we will do, if we do so, is 2014,” Vergara said.

GSIS began making overseas investments in 2008 - before the nadir of the global financial crisis - investing $600 million in stocks and bonds in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and Australia.

The fund exited all its foreign placements in 2011 and reinvested the money locally to take advantage of higher yielding stocks and bonds.

Of as June 30, almost half of the fund’s 730 billion pesos ($16.8 billion) in assets was invested in fixed income, while the share of equity investments was 16 percent. The rest of the portfolio was in loans to its members - comprised of government employees - and in properties and cash.

The Philippine stock market has risen about 14 percent this year, making it the second best performer in Southeast Asia after Vietnam. ($1 = 43.40 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.