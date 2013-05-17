Philippines' Asia United Bank climbs 9.5 percent on debut

MANILA, May 17 (Reuters) - Philippine lender Asia United Bank Corp (AUB) jumped as much as 9.5 percent on its market debut on Friday after an oversubscribed public offer, the first listing after the country won investment ratings upgrades from two agencies.

The stock opened at 101.5 Philippine pesos ($2.46), 6.8 percent higher than its offer price of 95 pesos a share, before rising to 104.4 pesos. The broader market was almost flat in early trade.

Asia United had earlier priced its $204 million initial public offer at the midpoint of an indicative range to ensure after-market support although the issue was five times oversubscribed.

