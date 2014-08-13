FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine luxury brand retailer files for IPO of up to $282 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Philippine luxury brand retailer SSI Group Inc is seeking to raise as much as 12.4 billion pesos ($282 million) in an initial public offering to fund expansion and repay existing debt, a company prospectus showed.

The offer consists of 864.2 million common shares at a maximum offer price of 12.50 pesos with an over-allotment option of up to 129.6 million shares.

SSI Group, which retails 103 international brands in the Philippines and operates convenience stores through the FamilyMart chain, tapped HSBC, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd, and BPI Capital Corp to manage the IPO.

The company did not disclose any timetable for the offer.

Capital raised via the Philippine Stock Exchange in the first half of the year jumped 147.2 percent from a year ago to 76.12 billion pesos, including the IPOs of DoubleDragon Properties Corp and Century Pacific Food Inc. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
