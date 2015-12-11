FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine equity capital raising may reach $4 bln next year -bourse
December 11, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine equity capital raising may reach $4 bln next year -bourse

Neil Jerome Morales

2 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Philippine companies could increase equity capital raising on the local stock exchange to 200 billion pesos ($4.2 billion), the head of the country’s bourse said, adding that eight to 10 firms were likely to pursue a listing.

Market volatility has taken its toll on listings this year with property firm D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc delaying a $150-200 million IPO and homebuilder and contractor Datem Inc postponing an offering of up to $75 million.

Equity fundraising via the bourse, through either listings or secondary share offerings, has so far come to 184.6 billion pesos, exchange data showed.

A figure above 200 billion pesos next year would mark the highest level since 2012 when a record 219 billion pesos was raised.

“Probably around 200 billion pesos is a good target,” Philippine Stock Exchange CEO Hans Sicat told Reuters late on Thursday.

Investors are expected to be cautious until presidential and local elections in May are over and clear policies are revealed by the new administration.

After a strong six-year run, the Philippines benchmark index has fallen 6.7 percent so far this year as foreign investors exit emerging markets ahead of an expected U.S. rate hike.

But the decline has not been as steep as some other Southeast Asian countries with Thailand’s main index falling 13.7 percent and Indonesia’s benchmark index tumbling 15.2 percent. ($1 = 47.2250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

