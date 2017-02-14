MANILA Feb 14 Japan has offered to send patrol
ships to deal with a growing piracy threat in the southern
Philippine waters bordering Indonesia and Malaysia, a senior
Philippine defence official said on Tuesday.
A surge in piracy off parts of the southern Philippines is
forcing ship-owners to divert vessels through other waters,
pushing up costs and shipping times. Dozens of sailors have been
taken captive by Abu Sayyaf.
Japanese vice minister Ro Manabe offered the assistance at a
meeting in Tokyo on Friday and expressed readiness to contribute
to efforts by the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia "in
addressing piracy and terrorism", said Raymund Quilop, assistant
defence minister for assessments and international affairs.
A senior Japanese defence ministry official, however, gave a
different account of the Tokyo meeting and said no offer of
patrols was made to the Philippines, just "capacity building".
Leaders from the two countries agreed last fall that Japan
would give the Philippines high-speed small boats for its
counter-terrorism efforts, but it was not clear if that was part
of the apparent offer made by Manabe.
Efforts by the Philippines to strengthen its security ties
with Japan come as it seeks to diversify defence relations that
are traditionally aligned with the United States, to include
Russia and China also.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month asked
Beijing to send its ships to thwart piracy by the Islamic
State-linked Abu Sayyaf. China has yet to issue a response to
that request.
China has also been in discussions about defence-related
loans for purchasing its arms. It will donate $14 million worth
of unspecified military equipment, for which Manila has
submitted a wish-list, and has made available $500 million in
loans for planes and ships.
Russia has offered to sell the Philippines anything it
wanted, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters last
week.
The Philippines late last year made an agreement with
Indonesia and Malaysia to chase down Islamist militants and
pirates in the Sulu and Celebes Sea.
Abu Sayyaf is holding captive 27 foreigners and Filipinos on
the southern island of Jolo. The foreigners include six
Vietnamese, a Dutchman, a German and a Japanese national.
Ricardo David, deputy defence minister, told reporters that
two of five TC-90 surveillance planes leased from Japan will be
transferred to Manila next month to help patrol the South China
Sea as well as waters in the south.
