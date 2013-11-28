FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' JG Summit plans $458 mln retail bond issue
November 28, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' JG Summit plans $458 mln retail bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc said it planned to issue 20 billion pesos ($458 million) worth of retail bonds, with an oversubscription option of up to 10 billion pesos, to fund its acquisition of Manila Electric Co shares.

In a filing on Thursday, JG Summit said it hired HSBC , Standard Chartered Bank, BDO Capital and Investment Corp, BPI Capital Corp and First Metro Investment Corp as underwriters.

It gave no other details.

Early this week JG Summit raised 8.8 billion pesos via an accelerated equity placement to fund its purchase of Meralco shares.

JG Summit recently agreed to buy a 27.1 percent stake in Meralco, the country’s biggest power utility, for 72 billion pesos from Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

