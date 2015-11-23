FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Jollibee says looking to buy 1 or 2 more foreign firms
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Jollibee says looking to buy 1 or 2 more foreign firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp said on Monday it was looking to acquire one or two more foreign-owned food suppliers in deals that would be of the same size or larger than a recent $99 million purchase of 40 percent of U.S.-based chain Smashburger.

The company, which outsells McDonalds Corp and Yum Brands Inc’s KFC restaurants in the Southeast Asian nation, is hoping acquisitions, including possibly of start-ups, will help it reach its target of becoming one of the top five in market value among global food suppliers.

“Maybe we need one or two more acquisitions,” Tony Tan Caktiong, Jollibee Chairman, told reporters. “It will have to be similar size or bigger ones that will really help on the financial side.”

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.