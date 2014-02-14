FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Jollibee Q4 net income up 20 pct on yr
February 14, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Jollibee Q4 net income up 20 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Three months ending Dec. 31, 2013
                                     (in billion pesos)
    System-wide sales                28.9    vs    25.4
    Net income                       1.52    vs    1.26
    Earning per share (peso, basic)  1.442   vs    1.206
    
    NOTE: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines'
largest food service company, with its flagship hamburger and
fried chicken brands outselling McDonald's and KFC
 locally. It has outlets in China, Vietnam, Indonesia,
Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, the United States and the Middle East.
    To view the company's disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/puh86v.
    ($1 = 44.8 pesos)
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)

