Philippines' Jollibee Q4 net income up 20 pct on yr

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Three months ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) System-wide sales 28.9 vs 25.4 Net income 1.52 vs 1.26 Earning per share (peso, basic) 1.442 vs 1.206 NOTE: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines' largest food service company, with its flagship hamburger and fried chicken brands outselling McDonald's and KFC locally. It has outlets in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, the United States and the Middle East. To view the company's disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/puh86v. ($1 = 44.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)