LT Group raises $793 mln in Philippines biggest share offering
April 17, 2013 / 2:24 AM / 4 years ago

LT Group raises $793 mln in Philippines biggest share offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA/HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - LT Group Inc , controlled by Philippine tycoon Lucio Tan, raised $793 million in the country’s biggest-ever share offering, pricing the deal at the top of its marketing range, the deal’s underwriter said on Wednesday.

The company sold 1.6 billion shares at 20.5 pesos each, putting the total offering’s value at 32.8 billion pesos ($793 million). The offer was marketed with a range of 18-20.50 pesos per share.

The deal surpasses a previous record for a Philippines equity offering set by Cebu Pacific Air Inc’s $620.8 million initial public offering in 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed. The figures exclude rights issues, that tend to come with commitments from major shareholders.

Tan is Philippines’ second-richest man and his business empire spans across banks, real estate and air transportation. LT Group, formerly known as Tanduay Holdings Inc, is a holding company with interests in Philippine National Bank, Eton Properties Philippines Inc, Philippine Airlines , and Tan’s unlisted firms Fortune Tobacco Corp and Asia Brewery Inc.

UBS AG acted a sole bookrunner on the share offering. ($1 = 41.3800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
