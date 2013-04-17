Philippines' LT Group shares jump 8 pct after record share offer

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine conglomerate LT Group Inc rose as much as 8.2 percent on Wednesday after it raised 37.7 billion pesos ($911.6 million) in a record stock sale that was priced at the top of an indicative range.

LT Group shares rose to as high as 22.40 pesos from Tuesday’s close of 20.70 pesos, stock exchange data showed, minutes after the stock resumed trading following a morning trading halt ahead of the stock pricing announcement.

LT Group said in a statement on Wednesday that it priced the offer at 20.50 pesos each, the top of a marketing range of 18-20.50 pesos per share. The original fundraising amount was $793 million with an overallotment of $199 million that was exercised.

($1 = 41.38 Philippine pesos)