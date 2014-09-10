Philippines' Macay to raise up to $228 mln via follow-on offer-source

MANILA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Macay Holdings Inc, a bottler of soft drinks in the Philippines, plans to raise as much as 10 billion pesos ($228 million) through a follow-on share sale which is mainly targeted at foreign investors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The follow-on offer would be equivalent to 30 percent of Macay Holdings’ outstanding issued shares, and aims to raise between 5 billion and 10 billion pesos which will be used to expand the business, said the source who declined to be named as the plans were confidential.

Macay Holdings, with a market value of $1.1 billion, plans to complete the share sale in the fourth quarter, the source added.

Macay Holdings, which currently holds distribution and bottling rights for RC Cola in the Philppines, has agreed to buy ARC Holdings Inc, which has the trademark and related rights for RC Cola and Arcy’s Rootbeer brands in the Philippines.

Both companies are controlled by businessmen and former ambassador Alfredo Yao, who is trying to combine various businesses into the listed unit.

Separately, Yao also holds a majority stake in AirAsia Zest, a partnership with Malaysian low-cost airline firm AirAsia Bhd .

Macay Holdings’ second-quarter revenues rose 35 percent to 2.7 billion pesos while net income for the quarter was also 23 percent higher.

Shares of Macay Holdings were unchanged at 43.3 pesos each while the broader index slipped 0.6 percent as of 0620 GMT. ($1 = 43.87 Philippine peso) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)