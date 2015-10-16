FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Macay shelves up to $200 mln share sale
October 16, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Macay shelves up to $200 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Macay Holdings Inc, a bottler of soda drinks, said it has put its $100-200 million secondary share sale on hold as investors were unwilling to pay the valuations it was seeking.

“The valuation is unattractive and we are not in a hurry to sell anyway,” Chairman Alfredo Yao told Reuters on Friday.

Yao said investors were only willing to buy at price-to-earnings multiples of 14-18 times, below the current ratio of 26 times.

The deal may be launched early next year if the local stock market improves, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were hired to handle the transaction.

Macay, which has a market value of $1.08 billion, holds the distribution and bottling rights for RC Cola in the Philippines.

$1 = 45.9100 Philippine pesos Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; and Anuradha Subramanyan in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

