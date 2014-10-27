FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila Electric 9-mth net income up 5 pct on yr
October 27, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Manila Electric 9-mth net income up 5 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2014
                          (in billion pesos)
    Net income           14.31    vs    13.64
    Core net income      14.29    vs    13.56
    
    NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the
Philippines' biggest power utility, is controlled by Hong
Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via
unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also partly
owned by Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc
.
    In a statement, Meralco said it expects full-year core net
income to hit 17.8 billion pesos ($398 million), compared with
last year's 17 billion pesos.
    Click on (bit.ly/ZSRNSg) to view Meralco's disclosure
on its results.
    ($1 = 44.8 pesos) 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
