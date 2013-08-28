FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine stocks fall nearly 6 pct to nine-month low
August 28, 2013 / 2:51 AM / in 4 years

Philippine stocks fall nearly 6 pct to nine-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ main share index fell almost 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by declines in large caps such as property and mall firm SM Prime Holdings Inc and conglomerate Ayala Corp .

The main index was down 5.99 percent at 5562.54 points as of 0230 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 27. It has lost nearly 10 percent in just two trading days this week. Monday was a public holiday.

Philippines is underperforming its regional peers, with Indonesia down around 2.5 percent and Malaysian stocks down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

