FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek raises stake in Philippine casino firm
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Temasek raises stake in Philippine casino firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, June 4 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has raised its stake in a Philippine gaming business involved in building a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila.

Temasek took its investment in Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corporation to more than 5 percent, the level at which companies are required to disclose shareholdings, a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. The shares are held by Temasek subsidiaries.

The Philippine firm, a division of Macau-based Melco Crown Entertainment has forged an alliance with leisure company Belle Corp, partly owned by the Philippines’ richest man Henry Sy, to develop and operate Belle Grande Manila, which is due to open in mid-2014 in the Entertainment City complex along Manila Bay.

Shares of Melco Crown (Philippines) fell nearly 9 percent on Tuesday, more than the 1.3 percent decline in the broader market index.

The stock has lost 35 percent since April due to investors’ concerns on the impact of a revised gaming tax regime.

The project is Melco Crown Entertainment’s first casino outside its home base Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.