FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Melco Crown Philippines sets roadshow for $400 mln share offer-IFR
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 3:50 AM / in 5 years

Melco Crown Philippines sets roadshow for $400 mln share offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 2 (Reuters) - Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp is likely to start a roadshow on Wednesday for its $400 million follow-on stock offering, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.

Bookbuilding is expected to start in the week beginning April 15.

Melco Crown Philippines, a unit of Macau gambling firm Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, recently said it would offer 1 billion shares to investors with an overallotment option of 200 million shares. The final offer size would be decided after the roadshow.

Citigroup and UBS are managing the offer.

Melco Crown Entertainment, run by Australian billionaire James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, is undertaking a $1 billion casino-hotel-retail project in Manila with Philippine partner Belle Corp.

It will be Melco’s first casino outside Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines.

Shares of Melco Crown Philippines were down 1.1 percent at 14 pesos ($0.34) apiece at 0330 GMT on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.