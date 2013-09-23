FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila Electric plans up to $463 mln local bond issue
September 23, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Manila Electric plans up to $463 mln local bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines’ largest power utility, said on Monday it is looking to raise up to 20 billion pesos ($463 million) to refinance existing debt.

Meralco said in a filing to the stock exchange its board of directors approved the long-term peso bond offering. It did not give any timeframe for the issue or other details.

Early this month, Meralco said it might consider a dollar bond sale to finance capital expenditures once market conditions become favorable.

Meralco is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also partly owned by the country’s most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

($1 = 43.2 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
