Manila Electric H1 net profit slips 3.2 pct y/y
July 29, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Manila Electric H1 net profit slips 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Six months ending June 30, 2013.
                       (in billion pesos)
    Net income        9.44    vs     9.75 
    Core net income   9.17    vs     9.02
    Revenue         141.70    vs   143.60  
    
    NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the
Philippines' largest power utility, said it expects core net
income to grow around 4 percent to 17 billion pesos ($392.56
million) this year.
    The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate
First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset
Holdings Inc. It is also part owned by Philippine conglomerate
San Miguel Corp.
    To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click
on link.reuters.com/xyb99t
    ($1 = 43.305 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

