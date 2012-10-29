FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Manila Electric 9-mth net profit rises 37 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012.
                    (in billion Philippine pesos)
    Net income         13.6     vs      10.0
    Core net income    12.9     vs      11.7
    Revenue           214.7      vs    189.1
    NOTE: Manila Electric Co, the country's largest
power distributor, said it upgraded its core earnings guidance
this year to 16 billion pesos ($388 million) from 15.5 billion
pesos previously. 
    The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate
First Pacific Group through its local unit Beacon
Electric Asset Holdings Inc, and is partly owned by Philippine
conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
    (To see the company's full disclosure on its results, click
on link.reuters.com/fym63t)
 
    ($1 = 41.2250 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

