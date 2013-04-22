FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila Electric Q1 net profit rises 19 pct y/y
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Manila Electric Q1 net profit rises 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2013.
                        (in billion pesos)
    Net income           4.02   vs    3.37
    Core net income      4.02   vs    3.42
    Revenue             64.82   vs   65.63
    
    NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the
Philippines' largest power utility, is controlled by Hong
Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group and
partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
.
    To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click
on (link.reuters.com/jen57t).
    ($1 = 41.1 pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
