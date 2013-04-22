Manila Electric Q1 net profit rises 19 pct y/y

April 22 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 4.02 vs 3.37 Core net income 4.02 vs 3.42 Revenue 64.82 vs 65.63 NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' largest power utility, is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group and partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp . To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click on (link.reuters.com/jen57t). ($1 = 41.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)