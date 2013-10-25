FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila Electric 9-month net profit steady, core income up 5 pct
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Manila Electric 9-month net profit steady, core income up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013.
                         (in billion pesos)
    Net income          13.64    vs    13.65
    Core net income     13.56    vs    12.89
    Revenue            208.10    vs   214.75
    
    NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the
Philippines' largest power utility, said it is likely to exceed
its full-year core net profit guidance of 17 billion pesos,
which represents a 4 percent increase from last year.
    The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate
First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset
Holdings Inc. It is also part owned by Philippine conglomerate,
JG Summit Holdings Inc..
    To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click
on link.reuters.com/ran24v
    ($1 = 43.1 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
