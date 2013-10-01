FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JG Summit to pay San Miguel $1.65 bln for Manila Electric stake
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

JG Summit to pay San Miguel $1.65 bln for Manila Electric stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it will buy San Miguel Corp’s stake in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) for 72 billion pesos ($1.65 billion), a discount of around 19 percent to market prices.

“JG Summit intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity capital,” JG Summit said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange. It gave no further details.

The stake is equivalent to 27.1 percent of Meralco’s equity and, according to current market prices, worth around $2 billion. JG Summit and San Miguel were not immediately available for further comment on the deal, which was announced on Monday.

$1 = 43.5 pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Miral Fahmy

