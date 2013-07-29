Metro Pacific says not keen to buy more Manila Electric shares

MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - Metro Pacific Investments Corp is not keen to buy any more shares in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) because additional purchases may trigger a tender offer, its chairman said on Monday.

The conglomerate and its sister firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co currently hold a nearly 50 percent stake in Meralco after purchasing more shares earlier this month.

“We don’t want to reach that level that would trigger a general offer,” said Metro Pacific Investments Corp Chairman Manuel Pangilinan. The group is checking on the trigger level with the securities regulators, he said. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)