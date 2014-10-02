Philippines' Metro Pacific expects two-year delay for $490 mln toll road

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Manila’s move to open up bidding for a major toll road means the completion of the project will be delayed by up to two years to 2018, according Metro Pacific Investments Corp, the Philippine conglomerate that first proposed the project.

Comments by Metro Pacific, partly-owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, come as an inter-agency body prepares to make a final decision on approving the tender process next week. Bidding is expected to take six months.

Metro Pacific first submitted as early as 2011 an unsolicited proposal for the project, saying the 13.5-kilometre (8.4-mile) toll road would require 22 billion pesos ($490 million) to construct.

“No way we can finish by the time the President steps down,” Metro Pacific’s chairman Manuel Pangilinan told reporters.

“We had anticipated finishing it some time in the middle of 2016,” Pangilinan said, referring to the end of the single six-year term of President Benigno Aquino.

The toll road is now expected to be completed late in 2017 or early in 2018.

The project will connect provinces north and south of the capital, effectively bypassing congested roads of Manila.

Last year the government decided Metro Pacific could partner with state-run Philippine National Construction Corp to forego a bid challenge from other interested companies.

However, the Justice department in July recommended that the government treat Metro Pacific’s offer as an unsolicited proposal open to counter bids because a joint venture with the state firm would also be subject to challenges.

Cosette Canilao, head of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center overseeing the development of major infrastructure under the PPP scheme, said the toll road project will need the approval of an inter-agency body headed by President Aquino that will meet next week.

Bidding for the project is expected to be completed six months after the inter-agency’s approval.

Metro Pacific’s president and chief executive Jose Ma. Lim said the company has attracted offers from foreign groups to partner for this project.

“There is interest from other groups, including foreign funds, for our toll road,” Lim said. Metro Pacific also has interests in water utilities, hospitals and power distribution and generation. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Greg Mahlich)