Philippines seeks bids for operating Metro Pacific-run toll-road

MANILA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine government said on Wednesday it is seeking bids to appoint a permanent operator for the country’s longest toll-road northwest of the capital, dealing a setback to conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, its provisional operator.

But Metro Pacific, which is partly owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, has the right to match the highest offer and bag the 31-year concession of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx), a government official, Arnel Paciano Casanova, told Reuters.

Metro Pacific, which has been operating the toll-road for the past four years under a provisional concession through its unit Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC), said it was still interested in the project.

“Continuing the operations of the toll-road is a very good project for us...We still look forward to it,” MPTC President Ramoncito Fernandez said over phone.

Terms of the bidding will be published early next month, with the signing of the concession agreement targeted for the first quarter of 2015, Casanova, president of state agency Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), said in a phone interview.

“It is one of the best toll-roads we have so I am confident there will be a lot of interest coming from other parties,” Casanova said. BCDA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency spent 34.9 billion pesos ($775 million) to build SCTEx.

The Asian Development Bank said in a report last year that the Philippines, the fifth-largest economy in Southeast Asia, needs $20 billion annually in infrastructure investment to sustain economic growth, attract direct investment and alleviate poverty. (1 US dollar = 45.0400 Philippine peso) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)