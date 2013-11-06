FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Metro Pacific 9-mth net profit up 5 pct
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Metro Pacific 9-mth net profit up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013.
                           (in billion pesos)
    Net profit              5.2    vs    5.0
    Core net income         5.6    vs    5.0
    Consolidated revenue   22.9    vs   20.5
    
    Note: Metro Pacific Investments Corp, owned by Hong
Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd, is one of the
Philippines' biggest conglomerates with interests in power and
water utilities, tollways, hospitals, and transport
infrastructure.
    To view the company statement on its results, click on link.reuters.com/wyx44v.
    ($1 = 43.3 pesos)
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
