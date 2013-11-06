Philippines' Metro Pacific 9-mth net profit up 5 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net profit 5.2 vs 5.0 Core net income 5.6 vs 5.0 Consolidated revenue 22.9 vs 20.5 Note: Metro Pacific Investments Corp, owned by Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd, is one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates with interests in power and water utilities, tollways, hospitals, and transport infrastructure. To view the company statement on its results, click on link.reuters.com/wyx44v. ($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)