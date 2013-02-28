FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Metro Pacific 2012 net profit up 26 pct
#Financials
February 28, 2013 / 5:02 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' Metro Pacific 2012 net profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Full year ending Dec. 31, 2012.
    
                           (in billion pesos)
    Net income               6.4   vs   5.1
    Core income              6.5   vs   5.1
    Operating revenue       27.8   vs  22.1
    
    NOTE: Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp 
has interests in Manila Electric Co, unlisted Maynilad
Water Services Inc and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, and
healthcare. It is looking to bid for the government's
infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and airports. 
    To view the company's full results disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jev36t.
    ($1 = 40.7 Philippine pesos)  

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
