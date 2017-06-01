FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners from at least 5 countries fighting with rebels in southern Philippines - minister
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
June 1, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 3 months ago

Foreigners from at least 5 countries fighting with rebels in southern Philippines - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 1 (Reuters) - Militants of at least five nationalities were among eight foreigners killed while fighting alongside Islamist militants against government troops in the southern Philippines, Manila's defence minister said on Thursday.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference that fighters who were Saudi, Malaysian, Indonesian, Yemeni and Chechen among the dead found in Marawi City over the past week .

There were eight foreigners killed who were known to be fighting with the rebels, he said. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait)

