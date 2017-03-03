FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines may consider ban on exports of unprocessed minerals - official
March 3, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 6 months ago

Philippines may consider ban on exports of unprocessed minerals - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines may consider banning exports of unprocessed minerals in an effort to promote value addition in the mining sector, a senior environment official said on Friday.

"It is one of the options that has to be considered not only by the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) but by the entire government," DENR Undersecretary Maria Paz Luna told reporters.

Luna spoke after a meeting with other government officials tasked to conduct a second review of 28 mines ordered closed or suspended by the environment ministry.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin

