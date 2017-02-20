FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Philippine panel says review of decision to shut mines may take three months
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 20, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 6 months ago

Philippine panel says review of decision to shut mines may take three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A Philippine panel tasked to review the environment minister's decision to shut more than half of the country's mines could take three months to complete it, a member of the committee said on Monday.

"Three months is probably reasonable," Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin told reporters. "It will merely be a fact-finding body, it should be unbiased."

The government's Mining Industry Coordinating Council will review Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez's order earlier this month to close 23 of the country's 41 operating mines for environmental violations including damaging watershed areas. Another five mines were suspended.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.