MANILA May 3 The office of Philippine President
Rodrigo Duterte has "deep concern" about a congressional
Commission on Appointments (CA) decision to reject his choice of
environment minister, but will respect the democratic process,
his spokesman said on Wednesday.
"She has contributed a lot of meaningful insights into the
environment and the Philippine environmental situation, and it
is of course with deep concern that the CA has seen it fit to
reject her appointment," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella
told reporters.
"On the other hand, it's a democratic process and we respect
their decision... We just have to accept what the CA has
decided."
Abella was asked if it was possible Lopez would be given
another post in the Duterte administration and responded:
"That's a possibility but we don't know yet".
