UPDATE 1-Philippines: new law needed before granting new mine deals

By Erik dela Cruz

MANILA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday that it will not grant permits for new mining projects until Congress approves a proposal to impose an additional royalty on industry operators, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase revenue from mining.

Manila is hoping Congress will approve the imposition of a 5-7 percent royalty on revenue from all mining projects, including existing contracts, effectively changing the rules on revenue sharing from mineral exploration.

The new policy, which is also aimed at quelling concern over environmental damage and harmonising local and national mining laws, will impact mineral projects expected to bring in investments of up to $12 billion over the next five years.

President Benigno Aquino, who last week signed the executive order (EO) on the new rules, wants the government to adhere to international best practices on mining revenue, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje told a media briefing.

“The EO is intended to ... increase government revenue from mining,” Paje said. “On average, we are looking at around 5 to 7 percent royalty based on gross.”

He later added that if the government had its way, the royalty, which would be in addition to an existing 2 percent excise tax, would also apply to existing mining projects.

“The EO respects existing agreements, but if Congress comes up with legislation (to include them), then we will be happy,” Paje said when asked if the royalty proposal would affect existing contracts. “But we will make sure we protect their investments. What we also want to telegraph to them is that we are not happy with the current sharing scheme.”

The announcement of the new policy ends months of waiting for a mining industry frustrated by a moratorium on new mine deals imposed since January last year, when Manila began its policy review. But the industry will likely have to wait a little longer as Congress has to approve the proposal in less than six months before the current session ends, ahead of congressional elections in May next year.

Manila plans to increase other fees related to mining activities under the policy, and will also bid out mining tenements, and abandoned ores and tailings at closed mines, possibly generating as much as 90 billion pesos ($2 billion).

MINING BANS

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, which groups the country’s large-scale miners, said in a statement that the legislation should include a review of existing laws on internal revenue, local governments, and indigenous peoples to address conflicts with the mining policy.

Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in a statement that the government would review all existing mining operations to ensure they complied with their contracts, noting that violators would be penalised.

While the government has extended an 18-month moratorium on new mining contracts, it can now grant exploration permits and allow feasibility studies while Congress deliberates on the new proposal, Paje said.

Although the new policy says provincial rules governing mining must be consistent with national laws, it fails to address existing disputes over mining bans imposed by some provinces. Paje said the government could only provide guidance to local authorities in imposing mining regulations.

At least 14 provinces have issued ordinances and resolutions against mining, including the southern province of South Cotabato, which is host to the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold mine of global miner Xstrata Plc and Australia’s Indophil Resources NL.

Tampakan, Southeast Asia’s biggest undeveloped copper-gold reserve, is under threat from a two-year-old local ordinance banning open-pit mining, and the government’s refusal to grant environmental clearance for construction of the mine.

“We believe this executive order is a positive step towards promoting a responsible mining industry in the Philippines, and in particular we welcome the recognition of the need for consistency between national laws and local ordinances,” said John Arnaldo, spokesman for Sagittarius Mines Inc, the local unit of Xstrata.

“If approved, we believe the Tampakan Project will establish a blueprint for modern, large-scale mineral development in the Philippines.”

The Philippines has extracted only a small portion of an estimated $1 trillion in metals resources, mostly gold, nickel and copper. Metallic and non-metallic mining made up 1 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product in the last two years, up from 0.8 percent in 2009.