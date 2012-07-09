FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines: New law needed before granting new mine deals
July 9, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Philippines: New law needed before granting new mine deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday it will not grant permits to new mining projects until Congress approves adjustments to current revenue sharing schemes, but it will respect existing contracts.

The new rules, contained in an executive order signed by President Benigno Aquino last week, also includes a provision ordering public bidding for all mining tenements.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje told a media briefing the new executive order “will respect existing contracts.”

The new policy, which seeks to quell concerns over environmental damage and boost state revenue from mining, effectively changes current rules on mining starts in the country, affecting projects expected to bring in investments of up to $12 billion over the next five years. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
