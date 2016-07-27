FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine minister says will not allow Tampakan to operate as an open-pit mine
July 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Philippine minister says will not allow Tampakan to operate as an open-pit mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine minister in charge of mining said on Wednesday that she will not allow the Tampakan gold and copper mine in southern Mindanao island to operate as an open-pit site.

The $5.9 billion Tampakan project is the biggest stalled mining venture in the Southeast Asian country, failing to take off after the province where it is located banned open-pit mining in 2010. That move prompted commodities giant Glencore Plc to quit the project last year.

"I will not allow the Tampakan project," Regina Lopez said, as long as it is planned as an open-pit mine.

She told reporters all permits given to the project will be reviewed "but we will observe due process".

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue

