Philippine halts 20 more mines, 55.5 pct of nickel output - undersecretary

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines has suspended 20 more mines for environmental violations, most of them nickel, a government official said on Tuesday, bringing to 30 the number of mines shuttered.

The suspended mines account for 55.5 percent of nickel ore output in the Philippines based on last year’s production, Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Leo Jasareno told a news briefing.

The Philippines is the world’s top nickel ore supplier.

Among those suspended include Oceanagold Corp, the top gold producer in the Southeast Asian nation.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange cut losses following the news. The metal was down 1.8 percent at $10,350 a tonne by 0408 GMT, after falling as much as 2.8 percent earlier.