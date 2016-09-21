Philippines to suspend over 10 more mines in environmental crackdown - minister

MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines will suspend more than 10 additional mines in an ongoing environmental crackdown on the sector but the announcement of who will be shut has been moved to Sept. 26, the minister in charge of mining said on Wednesday.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said more than 10 mines will "definitely" be suspended "because of the many violations."

Other details, including the identities of those to be suspended, will be announced on Sept. 26, she said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)