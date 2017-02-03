FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Philippine mining group says mine closures, suspension to affect 1.2 mln people
February 3, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 7 months ago

Philippine mining group says mine closures, suspension to affect 1.2 mln people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The planned closure of 23 Philippine mines, mostly nickel producers, and the suspension of five others will affect about 1.2 million people, the head of the country's mining group said on Friday.

Artemio Disini, chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, also told a briefing that the first option for affected miners wold be to appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte "before going to the courts".

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez ordered the closures and suspensions on Thursday when she announced the results of a months-long audit on the country's 41 mines aimed at penalising those that have harmed the environment.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

