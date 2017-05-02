FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine lawmaker says "50-50 chance" of Lopez keeping environment minister job
May 2, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 4 months ago

Philippine lawmaker says "50-50 chance" of Lopez keeping environment minister job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 2 (Reuters) - There is still a 50 percent chance that controversial Philippines Environment Secretary Regina Lopez will be confirmed in her current job, the head of a congressional committee said on Tuesday after it concluded hearings.

"It's still a 50-50 chance for Gina," Senator Manny Pacquiao told reporters, referring to the minister by her nickname.

Lawmakers will vote on Wednesday on whether to confirm or reject Lopez as environment minister. She has angered the mining industry after ordering the closure of more than half of the Philippines' mines in February to protect water resources.

"It's difficult to say how the voting will go tomorrow. There are those who are in favor of her and there are those against her," Pacquiao said.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin

