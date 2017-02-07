MANILA Feb 7 The Philippines' environment
minister said on Tuesday she can release the results of a mining
audit that an industry group was seeking, responding to the
group's announcement earlier it would file a freedom of
information request on the matter.
"They can get whatever they want. No problem at all, just
ask for it, go to the office," Environment and Natural Resources
Secretary Regina Lopez told Reuters in a text message.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said it would file
the request on Tuesday to press the government to release the
results of the mining audit, that led to an order to close over
half of the country's mines.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger)