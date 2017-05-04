FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Second review of Philippine mines to go ahead - finance official
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 4, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 3 months ago

Second review of Philippine mines to go ahead - finance official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 4 (Reuters) - The second review of Philippine mines will go ahead despite the removal of Regina Lopez as environment minister, a finance official said on Thursday.

The review will cover all 41 operating mines including the 26 that Lopez had earlier ordered closed or suspended.

"Definitely it will continue because it's the mandate of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council to do just that regardless of who's in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources," Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin said in a statement.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council, an inter-agency panel that includes the finance and environment ministries, is conducting a review of the mines following criticism from miners that Lopez's decision was baseless and lacked due process.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.