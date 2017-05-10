FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Duterte says cannot scrap mining law
May 10, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 3 months ago

Philippines' Duterte says cannot scrap mining law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday the government cannot scrap an existing mining law but added that he wants to implement stricter measures.

"But remember there is a mining law and we cannot altogether banish it," Duterte told a media briefing.

Duterte this week named former general Roy Cimatu as the new environment minister to replace staunch environmentalist Regina Lopez, a move welcomed by miners in the world's top nickel ore producer but opposed by green groups who said he does not have a track record in conservation.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

