FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines mines regulator approves $2 bln King-King copper-gold project
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines mines regulator approves $2 bln King-King copper-gold project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has given its approval for the $2 billion King-King copper-gold mine project in the country’s southern mining province of Compostela Valley, the agency’s top official said on Thursday.

King-King, one of a few mining projects approved under the administration of President Benigno Aquino, is not covered by a local ban on new mineral agreements, which has been in place since 2011 pending the legislation of a new revenue sharing agreement between the government and miners.

Construction can start after the Filipino developer, Nationwide Development Corporation (Nadecor) has complied with certain conditions, MGB Director Leo Jasareno told Reuters.

King-King is an open-pit mine that could have an annual output of 138 million pounds of copper, about half a million ounces of silver, and more than 236,000 ounces of gold over a period of 22 years.

Toronto-listed St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd also has a stake in the project. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.