MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine government has asked Nickel Asia Corp to stop shipping nickel ore stockpiles overseas from Manicani island in the central Philippines, the environment secretary said on Wednesday, citing environmental concerns.

Regina Lopez told a business forum that 1.4 million tonnes of nickel ore on Manicani island "must be returned to the soil." (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)