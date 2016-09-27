OceanaGold says has not received Philippine suspension order, ops continuing

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian miner OceanaGold Corp said on Tuesday it has not received an order from a Philippine mining agency to suspend its operations in the country and that activity at its gold-copper mine is continuing.

"The company will consider all avenues, including working collaboratively with the DENR, to facilitate the immediate resolution of this matter to ensure no disruption to our operations and our valued local workforce," the company said in a statement, referring to the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"We are disappointed with the statements made earlier today and will seek clarification and reconsideration from the DENR to further understand and rectify this matter in short order," OceanaGold CEO Mick Wilkes said in the statement.

OceanaGold runs the Didipio mine in the northern Luzon island and is the Philippines' top gold producer. It was among those ordered suspended by the DENR for environmental infractions.

Wilkes earlier told Reuters that OceanaGold has not committed environmental violations.

Shares of the Australia-listed miner fell 8.2 percent on the news of the suspension order, prompting the firm to request a trading halt pending an announcement. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)