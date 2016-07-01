FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 3:21 AM / in a year

Philippine minister says to review all existing mining operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine government will order a review of all the existing mines operating in the Southeast Asian country, its new mining minister said on Friday.

Regina Lopez, a staunch environmentalist, was speaking at a media briefing after she officially took over the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“Responsible mining means people must not suffer. Any mining operations should not cause suffering,” Lopez said at the briefing, where videos were aired showing the harm that mining can do to the environment and people.

“I do want to evaluate if the country is safe from mining.”

Lopez’ appointment has sent shockwaves across the Philippine mining sector, with miners bracing for a crackdown on irresponsible producers. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

