MANILA May 3 Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday
rejected the appointment of Regina Lopez as environment
minister, 10 months into her term in office, confirming an
earlier Reuters report.
The Commission on Appointments moved to reject the
appointment made by President Rodrigo Duterte who has largely
supported Lopez's mining crackdown. Lopez was the second member
of Duterte's cabinet dismissed by Congress.
Congressman Ronaldo Zamora earlier told Reuters about the
outcome of the vote, which removed Lopez.
Lopez angered the mining sector after ordering in February
the closure of more than half the country's mines and the
cancellation of dozens of contracts for undeveloped mines to
protect water resources. Last week, she banned open-pit mining.
Cabinet ministers in the Philippines undergo a confirmation
hearing, often long after they begin work.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)