Mitsubishi Philippines sees up to 6 pct rise in output, new models to wait
January 29, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Mitsubishi Philippines sees up to 6 pct rise in output, new models to wait

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday it will increase output by up to 6 percent this year but refrain from producing new models pending the release by the government of an automotive industry masterplan.

Top Japanese automakers in the Philippines have previously said they may shift production to cheaper Southeast Asian countries as the government drags its feet on a plan to rebuild its shrinking car manufacturing sector.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, the second-biggest automaker in the country by sales volume after Toyota Motor Corp, wants to produce new car models from the new manufacturing plant it inaugurated in Laguna province south of the capital on Thursday.

But the plan is dependent on the release of the automotive industry roadmap, Mitsubishi Motors President Osamu Masuko, speaking through a translator, told reporters.

“We would like to invest in production facilities so we are waiting,” Masuko added.

The company’s overall production will likely reach 17,000 to 18,000 vehicles this year, said Mitsubishi Philippines President Hikosaburo Shibata. The carmaker manufactures Adventure and L300 models locally.

“We are just increasing based on market demand. Production last year is 17,000 units. This year, basically it will be a small increase,” Shibata told Reuters on Thursday. Output of 18,000 vehicles would represent a 6 percent rise.

Carmakers hope that the government masterplan will include fiscal and non-fiscal incentives like tax credits and common testing facilities to make the Philippine automotive industry competitive with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Mitsubishi Philippines’ new production facility, acquired from Ford Motor Co last year, has a capacity of 50,000 units per year, with an option to increase to 100,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

