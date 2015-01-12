UPDATE 1-Global Ferronickel plans $600 mln IPO in booming Philippine market

(Adds nickel market context and data, other fund-raising plans)

SINGAPORE/MANILA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines’ No. 3 nickel producer, is expected to raise $600 million in a Manila IPO in March, sources said, taking advantage of higher prices and exports triggered by a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.

One banking source familiar with the matter said pre-marketing for the issue, aiming to raise as much as 26.98 billion pesos in the first local commodity IPO since Coal Asia Holdings Inc in 2012, would start in early March.

The company is in talks to finalise cornerstone investors, to include some of its top customers such as trading companies and end-users in China, the source said, asking not to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Global Ferronickel plans to sell 6.16 billion common shares, with an over-allotment option of up to 924.72 million shares at a maximum price of 4.38 pesos each, another source said.

“We’ll finalise these figures at the end of February,” the source said.

Global Ferronickel, which was formerly called Southeast Asia Cement, a dormant holding firm that was taken over by Platinum Group Metals last year, could not be immediately reached for comment.

UBS is the international bookrunner and lead manager of the IPO, while sources said that Maybank, Religare and SB Capital and Investment Corp were among other banks involved in the issue.

Manila’s stock market hit a record high last week.

The nickel price hasn’t been a one-way bet: it soared to a two-year peak of $21,625 per tonne last May but had slipped to $15,150 by the end of 2014, although an annual gain of 9 percent still made it the best-performing metal last year.

MORE FUND-RAISING

The Philippine Stock Exchange’s chief operating officer, Roel Refran, expects fund-raising by nickel miners to be stepped up as they expand operations and take advantage of higher prices.

“We have the sense that private companies will get good valuations resulting from market prices of nickel,” Refran told Reuters. “This is not just a short-term but a multi-year opportunity.”

TVI Resource Development Phils. Inc, a nickel miner partly owned by Canada’s TVI Pacific inc, has already said it plans to list this year.

Shares in Nickel Asia Corp have tripled over the past year as the Philippines emerged as the biggest ore supplier to China’s producers of nickel pig iron, used to make stainless steel, after Indonesia halted ore exports last January.

Nickel Asia sold 14.26 million wet metric tonnes from January to September 2014, up 38 percent from a year before.

Overall, Philippine exports of nickel ores and concentrates to China in January to November rose 20 percent to 34 million tonnes, accounting for 75 percent of China’s total imports of the commodity for the period.

There is one dark cloud on the horizon: two bills that, as in Indonesia, would halt ore exports and require domestic ore processing are making their way through Manila’s parliament.

However, they could take two years to become law and may not be implemented for five years after that.

And companies are confident they can compete with any renewal of Indonesian shipments.

“We believe that, should Indonesia lift its export ban, we will be in a strong position to compete against Indonesian nickel producers due to our broad mix of nickel ore grades as well as our closer proximity to our customer base in China,” Global Ferronickel said in its IPO prospectus. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Alan Raybould)