SeaOil Philippines' fuel buys to increase by 20 pct in 2013

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fuel retailer SeaOil Philippines will need to buy up to 20 percent more diesel and gasoline in the coming year as it expands its chain of petrol stations, industry sources said on Monday.

The company has invited firms to submit offers to supply a 2013 term contract for 100,000 barrels of diesel and 100,000 barrels of 92-octane gasoline a month, one of the sources close to the matter said.

It is likely to award the term contract by the third week of November, industry sources said.

SeaOil’s total term requirements for both products next year will be 2.4 million barrels, and it will probably seek another 600,000 barrels in the spot market, the first source said.

This would bring its total requirement for next year to about 3 million barrels, about 15-20 percent higher than the 2.5-2.6 million products the company is likely to import this year, the source said.

“(SeaOil is) expecting at least a 20 percent increase by 2013 from its new service stations,” the source said.

The Philippine economy grew by a better-than-expected 5.9 percent in the second quarter year on year, weaker than the first quarter’s surge of 6.3 percent but still far stronger than many countries.

Its Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors pointed to a record sales figure of 21,762 units in the first nine months of 2012, up from 18,086 units in the same period last year, local media reported last month. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jane Baird)